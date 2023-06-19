UPDATE 3:50 P.M. (WLNS) – Police have released additional information about the incident.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a man connected to a shooting. According to the Sherrif’s Office, the alleged gunman is a “20-year-old light-skinned Black man in his 20s with dreadlocks.”

The suspect was last seen in the M-50 near the Miles Road area.

If you see the suspect, Deputies say to call 911 immediately.

State Police, K-9 Units, and police helicopters have been spotted looking for the suspect.

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Law enforcement officials in Jackson County are warning Summit Township residents to stay indoors.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a shelter-in-place order for the area of Hollis Street in Summit Township due to what the department calls an “active gunman.”

6 News is on-scene and will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.