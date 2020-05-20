Shelters open to assist Midland area residents who are evacuating from the flood damage

Water floods the Midland Area Farmers Market and the bridge along the Tittabawassee River in Midland, Mich. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Kaytie Boomer/MLive.com/The Bay City Times via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Shelters are available to safely house residents that have been evacuated from their homes because of the flooding in Midland and surrounding areas.



Residents can go to Coleman High School, North Midland Family Center, Midland High School, West Midland Family Center, Bullock Creek High School, Freeland High School, Swan Valley High School, or Hemlock High School.



The American Red Cross is also serving communities including Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Ogemaw, and Saginaw counties by field surveying damaged homes as well as working with local emergency management to assess the impact of the flooding.

Our hearts are with the residents in the Midland area. Every person who needs a Red Cross service this week and, in the months to follow, will receive the help they need Mary Lynn Foster, Chief Executive Officer of the Red Cross Michigan Region

Anyone who can volunteer is encouraged to contact 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or go to the Red Cross Website.