Sheriff: 2 children rescued during GHOST operation

Genesee County, Mich. (WNEM) — Two children have been rescued following a Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) operation that found them in a hotel room with a young woman soliciting sex.

A member of the GHOST team found a photo online of a young woman soliciting acts of sex, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said. In the photo, the deputy noticed there was a little forehead and hand in the photo.

“It caught her attention. And you wouldn’t be able to pick up on it unless you open it up and expanded it and saw that little hand and forehead,” Swanson said.

The GHOST team launched an investigation and communicated undercover with the person who was advertising, a 21-year-old woman.

The undercover officer met the woman at a hotel outside of the city of Flint, Swanson said.

Inside the hotel room, there was a 2-year-old and an 11-month-old sound asleep on the bed, Swanson said.

The woman was performing the acts in the bathroom and then the customers would leave, Swanson said.

“This young female was not able to finish high school. She got pregnant young. She was working an hourly job at a fast-food chain that you know very well. They cut her hours to nothing. She’s been out of work for a month. She’s only been doing this for 30 days,” Swanson said.

