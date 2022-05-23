EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A two-car crash in Eaton County left two people dead and another woman in the hospital, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says.

It happened Sunday night around 9:21 p.m. at the intersection of N. Cochran Rd. and E. Vermontville Hwy in Chester Township.

An 18-year-old man from Charlotte was driving south when he collided with a car heading east with three people inside. A 47-year-old man, a 14-year-old male, and a 47-year-old woman from Haslett were in the car.

The cars collided in the intersection and one of the cars went off the road and hit a utility pole, which caused wires to fall and a power outage in the area.

The 47-year-old man and 14-year-old male were pronounced dead at the scene, while the 47-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

ECSO deputies were on scene for about six hours, officials said.

“This accident is being investigated by our Detective bureau and our accident team. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in this crash,” ECSO said on Facebook.