ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — High gas prices are affecting everyone, and that includes different parts of the government.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) said its really feeling the pain at the pump right now.

“We have exhausted what funds were budgeted for fuel with several months to go before the budget reset,” ICSO said.

This comes as gas prices in many parts of Michigan have been consistently set at over $5 per gallon.

The budget issues have already caused the department to change how they handle certain situations, Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main said.

“I have instructed the deputies to attempt to manage whatever calls are acceptable over the phone,” Main said. “This would be non-in-progress calls, non-life-threatening calls, calls that do not require evidence collection or documentation.”

Deputies will still provide patrols to the whole county and will still respond to calls that need to be managed in person, Main said.

“I want to assure the community that safety is our primary goal, and we will continue to respond to those types of calls,” Main said.