Sheriff seeks help for inmate; mental health system ‘broken’

Michigan

by: Ed White, , Ed White

Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT (AP) – A sheriff in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is using social media to plead for assistance for a mentally ill jail inmate.

Chippewa County Sheriff Michael Bitnar posted a long message on Facebook, saying Michigan’s mental health system is “broken.”

The sheriff says he’s tried “over and over” to get help for the man, a Vietnam veteran. Bitnar says the man was found incompetent to stand trial in December, but a bed at a state psychiatric hospital won’t be available until June.

The Facebook post has been shared by more than 600 people.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar