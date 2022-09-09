JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a woman in her mid 30’s was killed in a hit and run Thursday night.

The accident happened at the corner of Francis Street and Coler Street some time between 10 p.m. and 12 p.m., officials said.

Deputies said when they arrived they found the woman’s body near the sidewalk.

The investigation is in its early stages and there is currently no suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.