Sheriff’s deputy in Michigan charged with indecent exposure

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A sheriff’s deputy was arraigned in court today after being accused of exposing himself multiple times to a female.
Huron County Sheriff’s Deputy Patrick O’Brien has been charged with three counts of aggravated indecent exposure.
O’Brien reportedly exposed himself multiple times intentionally and masturbated in an area visible to the public through a window of his home in Port Austin. He was off duty at the times of the reported incidents.
The charges follow an investigation by the Michigan State Police and review of the case by the Attorney General’s office.
“Police officers are expected to know the rules, and we cannot turn a blind eye to those who choose to neglect their duties and violate the very laws they are meant to enforce,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
O’Brien has been placed on administrative leave from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office. He is scheduled to appear in court early next month.
