Sheriff’s deputy in Michigan faces new sex assault charges

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — A Washtenaw County sheriff’s deputy already charged with sexual assaults stemming from his time as an Eastern Michigan University student faces new related charges.

D’Angelo McWilliams, 26, of Canton, was placed on unpaid leave last year from the Washtenaw County Sherriff’s Office when he was charged with four sexual assault counts connected to three women.

He now faces 12 criminal charges, including eight counts of sex assault, according to The Detroit Free Press.

The new charges include accusations of assault and battery involving a new victim and two counts of indecent exposure as a sexually delinquent person, according to Washtenaw County court records.

McWilliams, along with two other men who have been charged in sexual assaults at the university, has also been accused of gang rape in a federal lawsuit filed earlier this year alleging Eastern Michigan University officials “turned a blind eye” to the sexual assault of students by other students.

McWilliams’ attorney, Douglas Gutscher, declined comment Monday. He has previously said said his client denies the allegations. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment to the newspaper.

The next court date is Oct. 28.