Sheriff’s office hosts 4th annual ‘Cram the Cruiser’ food drive

MICHIGAN (AP) -- House Speaker Lee Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, were 2 of the several Michigan lawmakers who were invited to meet with the President.

Many people believed they were called to the Nations Capitol by Mr. Trump to influence the election results.

On Sunday, Chatfield said, the President didn't ask lawmakers to "break the law" or "interfere" with the election.

On Saturday, Shirkey and Chatfield said they have not yet been made aware of any information that will change the outcome of the election in Michigan.

If the Board of Canvassers does not confirm the results, and it is not ordered by the Michigan Supreme court, Chatfield said "Now we have a constitutional crisis."