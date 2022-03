EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of an impostor scam.

According to the Sherriff’s Office, a man is going door-to-door claiming he has a warrant and needs to take prepaid Green Dot credit cards from residents.

The Sheriff’s Office says this is a scam and said that warrants are never handled this way.

If something like this happens to you, call the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 372-8217.