SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man wanted for burglarizing storage units.

Shiawassee County has been searching for the thief, identified as Lyle William Warner, 31, since earlier this year.

Social media posts made by the sheriff’s office show video footage of a man driving a Jeep Cherokee around multiple storage unit facilities across the county.

Detective Sgt. Sean Gifford investigated the incident over the course of several months.

Gifford, along with Detective Lt. Keith Hansen, made the arrest on Aug. 16 at Warner’s Owosso Township home without incident.

Warner was arraigned on Aug. 17 for five counts of burglary and two counts of second-degree home invasion.

He could face an additional felony for bringing contraband into the jail during his arrest. Warner’s bond is set at $21,000.