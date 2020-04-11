Shiawassee County Health Department reports first COVID-19 death

Shiawassee County, Mich. (WLNS) — The Shiawassee County Health Department (SCHD) has confirmed the county’s first death related to COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

The individual was a male with underlying health conditions in his 30’s who was hospitalized.

“I regret to report that Shiawassee County has suffered its first death. I know that many county residents are concerned about what impact this virus may have on themselves, their loved ones, and our state. My deepest condolences go out to the family that has been impacted. This death reminds us to do all that we can do to stay home and practice social distancing to protect our community.” said Health Officer, Larry Johnson.

A local hotline is available at 989-743-2460, Monday-Friday from 9AM-4PM to answer health questions or concerns related to COVID-19 or to help community residents with basic needs.

For the latest information about SCHD’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit health.shiawassee.net or follow the Shiawassee County Health Department on Facebook. For more COVID-19 related information, visit: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.