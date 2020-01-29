Shiawassee County man dies in morning crash on I-69

A Clio man died this morning when the vehicle he was driving crashed in the median on I-69 in Shiawassee County.

According to a Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office release, the 56-year-old Clio man was driving eastbound on I-69 near Mile Marker 113 when he drifted into the median.

His vehicle hit a sign, a guardrail and then went into the Looking Glass River.

The man was trapped in his vehicle in the cold water and rescue crews gave him CPR while they worked to remove him.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The man’s name has not been released and the investigation is continuing.