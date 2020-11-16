Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing woman

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

Shiawasee County, Mich. (WLNS) — Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a missing 46-year-old and needs your help finding her.

Susie Wells was last seen Nov. 4 at the Welcome Inn in Caledonia Township, Owosso.

Wells is 5’2″, has a medium build with brown hair and green eyes.

She may be wearing sweatpants with the word Michigan down the leg and possibly a blue fleece light jacket.

She may have a pair of gray boots on and might be carrying a mesh medium-sized bag or purse, peach or pink in color.

Wells’ family reports that she is mentally ill and special attention is needed for her care.

The sheriff’s office received a report that Wells was given a ride to the corner of M-21 and M-13 on Nov. 6. She was requesting to go to Flint.

If this report is correct, she was wearing black sweatpants and a gray zip-up sweatshirt.

She also had on a brownish colored dress or long shirt that was down over her sweatpants.

She had her grey boots on and had a bag or purse that she was carrying.

If located, please contact your local police authority to help the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar