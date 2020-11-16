Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing woman

Shiawasee County, Mich. (WLNS) — Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a missing 46-year-old and needs your help finding her.

Susie Wells was last seen Nov. 4 at the Welcome Inn in Caledonia Township, Owosso.

Wells is 5’2″, has a medium build with brown hair and green eyes.

She may be wearing sweatpants with the word Michigan down the leg and possibly a blue fleece light jacket.

She may have a pair of gray boots on and might be carrying a mesh medium-sized bag or purse, peach or pink in color.

Wells’ family reports that she is mentally ill and special attention is needed for her care.

The sheriff’s office received a report that Wells was given a ride to the corner of M-21 and M-13 on Nov. 6. She was requesting to go to Flint.

If this report is correct, she was wearing black sweatpants and a gray zip-up sweatshirt.

She also had on a brownish colored dress or long shirt that was down over her sweatpants.

She had her grey boots on and had a bag or purse that she was carrying.

If located, please contact your local police authority to help the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation.