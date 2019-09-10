Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s charge man in fatal car crash

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLNS) - The Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island will be under new management after a transition process and an undisclosed amount was spent to purchase the historic hotel.

The Musser family agreed to a tentative deal with KSL Capital Partners after an 85 year legacy with the hotel.

Dan Musser III will remain Chairman during the transition process.

“It has truly been an honor and a privilege for my family to serve as steward of this incredible Michigan landmark for nearly nine decades," said Musser.

The 397-room hotel with the world’s longest porch at 660-foot long porch overlooks the Straits of Mackinac and the Mackinac Bridge.

Open from early May to late October each year, Grand Hotel is currently celebrating its 133rd season.

It has been one of America’s premier summer vacation spots since it opened on July 10, 1887.

Throughout its history, the historic hotel has hosted worldwide dignitaries and five US presidents.