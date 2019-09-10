Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s charge man in fatal car crash

SHIAWSSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office formally charged a man in a fatal crash in early August.
Reilly Quinn was charged with one count of operating while intoxicated causing death and one count of reckless driving causing death.
The traffic crash on August 4th resulted in the death of Hannah Hidalgo.
Evidence shows Quinn’s blood alcohol content was above the legal limit and he was going over the speed limit at the time of the crash, according to a written statement by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.
He is currently at the Shiawassee County jail on a bond revocation from a previous charge and was given a $25,000 cash security bond for the recent charges.
