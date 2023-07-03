SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — If you get a call from someone claiming to be working for the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office that’s asking for money, it’s a scam, Sheriff Doug Chapman said on Monday.

The scam involves the caller claiming to be a deputy named Jeff Bailey collecting fines of $3,000.

The scammer will also mention Judge Stewart’s name multiple times, Chapman said.

These are scam calls. The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office advises residents to never give out personal or baking information out over the phone and never purchase gift cards for a court of law.