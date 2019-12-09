Shiawassee County Sheriff warns people of getting too close to train tracks

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to be mindful of how close they get to passing trains.

The warning comes after a photographer capturing the incoming Pere Marquette 1225 steam locomotive had his jacket ripped from standing too close to the passing train.

The sheriff’s office is reminding people that trains overhang the tracks by at least 3 feet in both directions.

As a reminder, it is illegal to be on the tracks unless you are at a designated crossing. Railroad tracks, trestles and yards are all private property and trespassers are subject to arrests and fines.

The video of the photographer’s jacket getting ripped by the train is below.