Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying suspected trailer thieves

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office needs the publics help identifying the people in the photo above who stole a utility trailer.

The trailer was stolen from a business on Bennet Dr. in Perry Township around 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5.

The suspected thieves drive a Dodge four-door truck that looks to have different color box/body panels.

Anyone with information is asked to call D/Lt. Keith Hansen at (989) 743-3411 ext 7225 with any information or call the tip line at (989) 720-tips.