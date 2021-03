SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Shiawassee County Sheriff Office needs your help identifying a person involved in stealing pallets.

Steiner Tractor Parts in Lennon reported a number of pallets taken from their building.

The pallets are not free, and must be paid for prior to taking.

Steiner Tractor Parts stores the pallets behind their building to be used when they’re needed.

If you can identify the person who has stolen the pallets, please contact the sheriff office: (989) 743-2297