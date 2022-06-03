LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Beginning Friday, Shiawassee Street between Sycamore Street and Grand Avenue will be closed to traffic for road resurfacing.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says the $27 Million project is expected to support 343 jobs.

This work is expected to be completed by Friday, June 10.

In the meantime, detours will be provided for people heading west and east.

East Detour:

South on Butler Boulevard

East on Ionia Street

North on Grand Avenue back to Shiawassee Street

West Detour:

North on Grand Avenue

West on M-43 (Oakland Avenue)

South on MLK Jr. Boulevard back to Shiawassee Street

Short term bus stops will also be in place on Ionia Street until Friday, June 10.

If you have any questions, call the Public Service Department at 517-483-4456.