BANCROFT, Mich. (WLNS) – A Bancroft woman faces felony charges after two dead dogs were discovered behind a locked door in a rented home.

According to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, in December 2021, residents renting the Bancroft home discovered a foul odor coming from a padlocked door.

After breaking the door down, the residents found two dog corpses that were in an advanced state of decomposition.

Deputies say it appeared one dog had been partially eaten by the other, and that the animals had passed away sometime in the summer before the complainants had moved in.

An investigation lead to the dogs’ owner, Jordan Hoisington being arrested and charged with two felony counts of animals-killing/torturing.

Hoisington was arraigned in the 66th District Court on March 1. Her bond was set at $7,500.

Deputy Kirt Stechshulte said it was the worst animal cruelty case he investigated.