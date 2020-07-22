Shining a light on disparities in Black Health Care

As the nation puts a spotlight on problems plaguing Black communities, some families and doctors are calling for medical disparities to be part of the Black Lives Matter conversation.

In the U.S., a much larger percentage of Black women die from pregnancy complications.

Elise Preston is here for you with a father, who said his girlfriend died as a result of neglect.

Bruce McIntyre is now a single father raising his three-month son Elias. His girlfriend Amber Issac died during an emergency C-Section in April.

“All I can do is think about Amber while I’m with him– he has her smile– her eyes and it just kills me sometimes because I think about what should have been,” the father Bruce McIntyre said.

The 26-year-old mother’s dead in a NYC Hospital came just days after she tweeted that she was not receiving proper care. Bruce calls it neglect. Amber developed a serious complication during pregnancy but Bruce said doctors didn’t catch it until it was too late.



African American women are three to four times more likely to die due to pregnancy complications and to me this is alarming, not only as an obstetrician, according to Dr. Emmary Butler, an OBGYN.

Indiana OBGYN Dr. Emmary Butler as well as many doctors and families say it is a systemic problem that must be fixed.

Conditions like pulmonary embolism, pre-eclampsia, and hypertension are avoidable if treated early in the pregnancy, but Black mothers are dying from these problems.



“African Americans are more often not insured or They have poor access to quality care. However you see the same studies also show that even with these resources, African Americans are not receiving the standard of care //advocate for yourself. Advocate for your family members if you feel that you’re having medical issues, please sound alarm until someone actually listens,” Dr. Butler said.

Bruce is doing just that now.

“I can’t sit around- amber wouldn’t want me to sit around,” McIntyre said.

He is organizing a march to raise awareness and hopefully save lives.