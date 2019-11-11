Shipment delays for liquor and wine in Michigan

LIVONIA, Mich. (WLNS) – One of Michigan’s major liquor and wine distributors is apologizing to customers for shipment delays and missed orders.
The Republic National Distributing Company said the delays started several weeks ago when they moved to a new warehousing facility.
The new $80 million facility is in Livonia.
“We apologize to our many customers and to the State of Michigan for not hitting our high goals for solid delivery service to the many retailers we service,” said Steve Rochow, Michigan State Executive Vice President for RNDC.
The distribution company is working with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission and called it’s 13,000 customers on Thursday to apologize, according to a press release by the company.
“We apologize for these delays. They are not acceptable. We are working as quickly as possible to resolve the issues that are causing them, but it may be several weeks before customers regain their normal high levels of service,” said Rochow.
