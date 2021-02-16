Shirkey tells “AM Jackson with Greg O’Connor” “too many dead people voted” in election

FILE- In this Jan. 29, 2020 file photo, state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey watches during the State of the State in Lansing, Mich. Shirkey and fellow Republicans have threatened to withhold billions of dollars for schools unless Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer cedes her administration’s power to prohibit in-person instruction and sports to local health departments. Whitmer called the move “cruel and reckless.” (Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press via AP, File)

JACKSON, Mich. — Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey was once again in the news today, this time for telling 970 AM/101.5 FM “AM Jackson with Greg O’Connor,” that “too many dead people voted” in the last election.

Shirkey said President Trump did in fact lose the election in Michigan but said there were some things that needed to be addressed.

“It was a little too loose,” Shirkey told “AM Jackson with Greg O’Connor.” “Too many dead people voted and there was too much confusion at absentee counting boards which is going to be the new normal reality so we need a higher level for those that are poll workers, poll watchers, poll challengers to keep the tension down in those locations.”

“But there’s no question trump lost Michigan, by 150,000-some votes,” Shirkey said.

Last week, Shirkey was in the news for saying that the U.S. Capitol storming was a “hoax” on a hot mic.

A few weeks prior, he said Governor Whitmer looked “delightful” without her mask on for her State of the State address.