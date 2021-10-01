Shooting range closed for 90 days after bullets hit house

In this Aug. 21, 2021, image taken from video, Valerie Rupert is instructed on the proper way of using a fire arm at the Recoil Firearms store in Taylor, Mich. Rupert was among 1,000 or so mostly Black women taking part in free weekend gun safety and shooting lessons at two Detroit-area ranges. Black women like Rupert increasingly are considering gun ownership for personal protection, according to industry experts and gun rights advocates. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

BEULAH, Mich. (AP) — A state-run shooting range in northern Michigan has been shut down after bullets hit a house.

The North Pioneer Road shooting area in Benzie County will be closed for 90 days while the Department of Natural Resources looks at ways to prevent people from shooting outside designated areas.

“Unfortunately, expanded target shooting activities in Benzie County have created unsafe conditions for public land users and neighboring land owners in the vicinity of North Pioneer Road,” the DNR said Thursday.

DNR Director Dan Eichinger said the shooting area won’t reopen until safety concerns are solved.

Hunters wanting to practice before the fall hunting season can look for other shooting areas at Michigan.gov/ShootingRanges.