EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 16-year-old was shot in the area of St. Joe Hwy on Tuesday, west of Waverly Rd.

Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies said they heard multiple shots fired in the area and were able to find evidence of a shooting behind some apartments on Harvest Lane, South of St. Joe Hwy.

The incident happened around 1:00 a.m.

Shortly after, deputies heard that a teen had walked into Sparrow Hospital with an arm injury that was related to the shooting.

Officials from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said they were able to make an arrest after a short foot chase, and a gun was also found nearby.

Multiple shell casings and a second gun were found in the area of Harvest Lane and St. Joe Hwy., deputies said.

The ECSO was assisted by the Lansing Police Department, the Lansing Township Police Department, the Grand Ledge Police Department, and Michigan State Police.