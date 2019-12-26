Shoppers pack stores in post-holiday rush

Many shoppers across Mid-Michigan were up early today to beat the rush to find some discounts. The National Retail Federation says that nearly 70% of holiday consumers will shop the week after Christmas.

Despite a shorter than usual shopping season, this year holiday retail sales were up over three percent. This is mostly because holiday shoppers spent nearly 20% more on their online shopping than the previous year according to data from Master Card. Today other shoppers like Ann Jordan were on their way home from celebrating Christmas with their daughter when they decided to see if they could find a brand new tv.



“We don’t have an HDTV and so we are looking to upgrade to that and I love Meijer’s cookies so we are going to get some cookies and whatever else strikes our fancy while we are down here,” said Jordan.

Experts say the week after Christmas is the time to stock up on items like wrapping paper, and other home decorations people will need for the following year. Holiday decorations are typically slashed by more than 50%.



“I think right now today a lot of people are here and they are stocking up on..they are already getting ready for next year right so all that Christmas you know the lighting, the trimitry stuff getting stocked up for and planning for next year next year already. And then also we have a lot of our fashion products go on sale as well so a lot of great deals in the store,” said Meijer Okemos Store Director, Ron Colson.