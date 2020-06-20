Shopping Guidelines for East Lansing Farmers’ Market during COVID-19 pandemic

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Are you thinking of getting some fresh produce this weekend at the East Lansing Farmers’ Market?
If so, here are some helpful health tips to keep in mind while you’re shopping in the outdoor market.
Oh and by the way, the market is open 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. located in Valley Court Park at 280 Valley Court.
- Stay home if you are ill
- Wear a face mask
- Wash hands frequently and bring hand sanitizer after paying with cash
- Physically distance yourself from other shoppers
- Be aware of signs
- Limit your shopping group to two people
- Use the designated entrance and exit
- Consume the foods at home, it’s tempting to want to try the market goods as you’re shopping, but withhold for now
- Do not bring any animals, unless they are service animals
- Do not bring reusable bags