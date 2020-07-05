Shots fired during an argument at a Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot in Michigan

HOLLAND, Mich. (WLNS) – No one was injured after gunshots were fired during a verbal argument in a Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot early Saturday morning.

Police were dispatched on the report of a verbal argument at 12:51 a.m. Saturday, July 4, in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings, according to a news release issued by Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.



The location of the Buffalo Wild Wings is 2899 West Shore Drive in Holland, according to a report by our media partners at MLive.

A group of people that were part of the argument reportedly left the scene in a red Jeep before police arrived, according to the release. As the suspects were leaving, an occupant of the Jeep fired a handgun into the air several times, police said.

No one was struck by the rounds, according to the release.

Upon arrival, police reportedly found shell casings at the scene. Sheriff’s deputies searched the area for the vehicle but did not find it, the release said.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office. Police ask anyone with additional information to contact Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536.