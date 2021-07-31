Police confirm shots fired near Pinball Petes in East Lansing

Police presence outside Pinball Petes in East Lansing at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021. (Photo: Asha Patel)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There was a heavy police presence outside of Pinball Petes in East Lansing early Saturday morning.

Officers showed up shortly after 2:30 Saturday morning near the corner of Albert and M.A.C in downtown East Lansing — when 6 News got on the scene officers were handcuffing a suspect and taking him into custody.

Since that time, a second man has been taken into custody.

Officials tell 6 News there were shots fired, but no other details are available at this time. The area was taped off and East Lansing Police and Michigan State University Police were on scene investigating last time 6 News was on the scene.

Stay with 6 News on all platforms as we learn more.