Showdown at the Brez: Spartans and Buckeyes tip-off Sunday on WLNS-TV 6

The Michigan State Spartans celebrate Senior Day Sunday when they host the Ohio State Buckeyes in a pivotal Big 10 game. Spartan seniors Cassius Winston, Kyle Ahrens, Connor George and the injured Joshua Langford will walk across the Breslin Center floor for the final regular season game.

The Spartans are playing for their third straight Big 10 title, only the second time that has happened in Tom Izzo’s 25 years as MSU coach.

A win against the 19th-ranked Buckeyes would give the Spartans, ranked 17th in the AP poll, at least a share of the Big 10 title.

Three teams are on top of the league the standings at 13-6: MSU, No. 9 Maryland and No. 24 Wisconsin.

You can watch the game Sunday beginning at 4:30 p.m. on WLNS-TV 6 or watch the CBS livestream by clicking below.