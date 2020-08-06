UPDATE: Lansing School District cancels all fall extra-curricular activities including sports, band, and cheerleading

Related Content Lansing School District announces all classes will be held online for fall Video

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing School District Board of Education announced they will be canceling all fall sports.



“Along with formally submitting our plan for Lansing, we are also announcing the cancellation of all fall extra-curricular school activities until further notice, and that includes all sports, band, and cheerleading,” said superintendent Sam Sinicropi. “I know how disappointing the cancellation of sports and extra-curricular activities may be for students, coaches and parents, but the school district must make decisions moving forward that makes safety our top-priority. Unlike college and professional sports where decisions are driven by money, our decisions about sports and extra- curricular activities must be made with safety as our defining factor. We initially were optimistic and had a timetable and protocols ready for the safe return to school including sports and extra curricular activities, but at this moment we made the tough decision to cancel until further notice to be safe.”



The Michigan High School Athletic Association had already decided on July 29th to cancel all sports scrimmages for the fall.



On July 16th, Lansing School District announced all classes will be held online for fall. That recommendation was made by Superintendent Sam Sinicropi.



The first day of school is Monday, August 31.



No decision has been made yet about whether or not winter high school sports would be played in the Lansing School District.



The next board meeting is scheduled for August 20th.

This is a developing story and more details will be added as they become available >>>