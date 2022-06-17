JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Looking for ways to kick off your summer of fun?

Registration is now open for camps and programs to keep the kiddos busy during the hot summer months.

The City of Jackson Parks and Recreation Department has the following programs scheduled:

• Corey Pryor Track and Field Camp

• Soccer Camp (New program!)

• Al Glick Baseball/Softball Camp (Free!)

• Wrestling Camp

• Jeremy Patterson Boys Basketball Camp

• Nacoya Weatherspoon Girls Basketball Camp

• Football Camp

• Cheerleading Camp

• Gymnastics Program

• Tennis Lessons Program

• Golf Lessons Program

For more information on these programs click here.

Forms for sign-up are available at Jackson City Hall.

Completed forms should be mailed or submitted in person to the Parks and Recreation Department on the 5th floor of Jackson City Hall, 161 W. Michigan Avenue.

“Families with busy schedules can take advantage of the short camps, or enroll kids in something with a longer time commitment like our programs,” said Kelli Hoover, the director of Jackson Parks and Recreation. “Our collaboration with Jackson Public Schools means these programs are offered at a low cost to

families in the school district.”

Summer activities aren’t only for the kiddos!

The Parks and Recreation Department offers adult and active aging programs, family outings and more.