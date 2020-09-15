Silver Bells in the City goes virtual for 2020

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The venerable Silver Bells in the City event that heralds the start of the holiday season in downtown Lansing is taking on a different look this year.

Organizers have decided to take the event, which annually draws thousands of people to the city, virtual to comply with COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

Retitled “Silver Bells Home Edition“, the event will now be a two-hour television special on November 20 from 6-8 p.m.

According to a social media post, the broadcast will feature “elements of the traditional event like the state Christmas tree lighting, family holiday singalongs, celebrity shout outs, diverse holiday offerings and more.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar