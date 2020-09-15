Silver Bells in the City goes virtual for 2020

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The venerable Silver Bells in the City event that heralds the start of the holiday season in downtown Lansing is taking on a different look this year.

Organizers have decided to take the event, which annually draws thousands of people to the city, virtual to comply with COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

Retitled “Silver Bells Home Edition“, the event will now be a two-hour television special on November 20 from 6-8 p.m.

According to a social media post, the broadcast will feature “elements of the traditional event like the state Christmas tree lighting, family holiday singalongs, celebrity shout outs, diverse holiday offerings and more.”