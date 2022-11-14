FILE- A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam’s Club, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Though there has been a drop in Michigan’s gas prices, the average fuel price in the state is still 64 cents more than this time in 2021.

According to AAA, as prices have fallen 19 cents from last week, Michigan drivers pay an average of $4.04 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

Drivers pay an average of $60 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

The most expensive gas price averages are in the following areas:

Benton Harbor ($4.12 per gallon)

Jackson ($4.11 per gallon)

Traverse City ($4.11 per gallon)

The least expensive gas price averages are in

Metro Detroit ($3.94 per gallon)

Ann Arbor ($4.02 per gallon)

Marquette ($4.04 per gallon)

AAA recommends that you do the following to save some dough on gasoline: