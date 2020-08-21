Six different businesses, including one in Eaton Rapids found in violation of safe COVID-19 practices, MIOSHA reports

Eaton Rapids, Mich. (WLNS) — Six different businesses, including one in Eaton Rapids, have been found to be in violation for failing to uphold safe and healthy practices, potentially putting workers in harm’s way, according to inspections by Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA).

MIOSHA has been working with businesses across the state on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re focused on education first so employers know what they must do to safely reopen. But a failure to follow guidelines puts everyone at risk. While these citations are necessary to prevent potential serious illness, they are not a reflection of the tremendous cooperation we have seen from employers and their workers across the state,” said Michigan COVID-19 Workplace Safety Director Sean Egan. “A vast majority of businesses are doing their part to keep our economy open by following the proper guidance.”

The MIOSHA “general duty” clause requires an employer to provide a workplace that is free from recognized hazards that are causing, or are likely to cause, death or serious physical harm to the employee. A general duty clause citation carries a fine of up to $7,000.

To get open and stay open, we urge every employer to familiarize themselves with the information at Michigan.gov/COVIDWorkplaceSafety. On-site inspections conducted by MIOSHA’s general industry and construction industry enforcement divisions determined six companies allegedly committed serious violations by failing to implement necessary precautions to protect employees from contracting COVID-19. Deficiencies included a lack of health screenings, face coverings, employee training, cleaning measures and overall preparedness plans.

The cited companies will have 15 working days from receipt of the MIOSHA citations to contest the violations and penalties. The citations include suggestions to fix the hazards to protect employees. Employers must provide proof to MIOSHA that abatement has been completed. The first group of MIOSHA COVID-19 general duty citations included the following companies, a list of the citations can be found below:

United Shore Financial Services, LLC, based in Pontiac

UPS distribution facility based in Livonia, MI

Speedway, LLC, gas station and convenience store location based in Waterford, MI

Coop's Iron Works, a fitness center based in Saginaw, MI

Dan Freed, a residential contractor based in Eaton Rapids, MI

Hills Roofing, LLC based in Niles, MI

“The MIOSHA investigations determined that these six employers were clearly not taking the appropriate steps to protect employees and their communities from the spread of COVID-19,” MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman said. “These citations are meant to reiterate the employer’s duty. Precautions are necessary to establish and maintain a work environment where everyone can return home safe and healthy.”