Six MSU players transfer following Saturday’s ‘Spring Game’

Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker locks in during the Spartans’ spring game, on April 24. 6,000 fans were in attendance at Spartan Stadium, the most since Tucker took over as MSU’s head coach in Feb. 2020.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Michigan State Spartans took the field for their annual Green and White spring game Saturday, giving fans a first look at the new team. That team is now smaller Monday after six players announced they were leaving East Lansing in the game’s wake.

Players who’ve entered the transfer portal since Saturday, April 24th:

Damon Kaylor, Redshirt Sophomore, Offensive Line

Tommy Guajardo, Redshirt Freshman, Tight End

Jack Olsen, Freshman, Kicker

Justin Stevens Redshirt Freshman, Offensive Line

Bryce Eimer, Redshirt Freshman, Long Snapper

DeAri Todd, Redshirt Senior, Defensive End

While transfers come with the territory, the number of those entering the portal following the spring game might suggest a correlation between the two.

MSU football coach Mel Tucker has not made comments on the moves specifically, but did suggest there would be a number of those looking elsewhere in the coming weeks.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.