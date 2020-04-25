Six people charged in shooting death of Gaines Township Man

Flint, Mich. (WLNS) — Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton has charged six individuals related to the Monday evening shooting death of a Gaines Township resident.

Michigan State Police Troopers were dispatched to a residence on Hill Road in Gaines Township in reference to reports of a man shot at approximately 7:13 p.m. on April 20.

Upon arrival, a man later identified as 49-year-old David Holmes was found lying on the floor with two obvious gunshot wounds to his head and torso. Efforts to revive him failed and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses earlier had observed a vehicle leaving the scene and were able to provide police with a description and license plate number which were relayed to other police officers. Moments later, a Metro Police Authority officer spotted the vehicle and with back-up from the Michigan State Police, a traffic stop was made.

Six passengers in the vehicle were taken into custody and all six stand charged in connection to the incident. The six individuals were charged with felonies for possessing a firearm include: Treyvon Holcom, 25, Asia Jenkins, 21, Darryon Miles, 23, Raymond Scarbrough, 18 and Leante Brewer, 18, Calvin Marks, 22.

Holcom, Jenkins, Miles and Scarbrough were all charged with first degree murder.

“According to the police investigation, the homicide occurred after members of the group got into an argument and a fight with the victim inside the house and guns were drawn and shots fired,” said Prosecutor Leyton.

The six defendants will be arraigned in 67th District Court.