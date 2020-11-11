Six professors and leaders from Michigan selected for Biden’s transition team

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Six Michigan scholars and leaders have been selected by President-Elect Joe Biden to serve on his transition team.

The agency review teams are responsible for “understanding the operations of each agency, ensuring a smooth transfer of power, and preparing for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and their cabinet to hit the ground running on Day One,” according to the Build Back Better website.

Those individuals include:

Robert Gordon, the state health director for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services was selected to serve on the Department of Health and Human Services team.

Lisa Cook, a professor of economics and international relations at Michigan State University was selected to serve on the Federal Reserve, Banking and Securities Regulators.

Barb McQuade of University of Michigan law school was selected to serve on the Department of Justice Team.

Michael Barr, of the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy was selected to serve on the Department of the Treasury. He previously served as assistant secretary of the Treasury for Financial Institutions under President Barack Obama.

Betsy Stevenson, professor of economics and public policy at the University of Michigan was selected to serve on the Department of the Treasury.

And Dave Noble, of the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan was selected to serve on National Aeronautics and Space Administration NASA and Office of National Drug Control Policy.