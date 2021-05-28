Sixth annual Lansing “Bike and Seek” treasure hunt begins May 29

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The sixth annual Lansing Bike and Seek event will begin May 29 and run through June 20.

Teams of riders will bike nearly 10 miles and solve puzzles based on clues scattered around Lansing. Teams will need at least one smartphone.

The treasure hunt suggests that each team donate $10 to the event, and all proceeds will go to the Lansing Bike Co-Op.

The route was mapped with Lansing streets and trails in mind, including the River Trail. The course aims to keep riders on bike-friendly paths.

This year’s event will begin and end at the Foster Community Center.

Last year, over 80 teams with 200 riders participated in the event.