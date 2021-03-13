SKUBIC: What’s happening in Michigan this week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — 6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubic is here for you to recap this week’s politics in Michigan, and he said all of the talk is about money, money, money.

“With the president’s signature on Thursday night on this legislation, Michigan is in line for over $10 billion, with a B, $10 billion in money coming into a variety of situations, including $5.6 billion into state coffers,” Skubic said.

Skubic said as with everything in Lansing, there’s always a political spin to the story.

“They will spend the money, but the House Republican Chairperson, Tom Albert, has written a letter to Governor Whitmer saying, governor, we’ll negotiate with you on how to spend this $10 billion, but you need to negotiate with us and include us in your decisions on COVID. Does that sound like a familiar story?” Skubic said.

The battle over COVID-19 relief could lead to an interesting messaging battle for the Republicans, Skubic said.

“Let’s focus on the $1,400 check that each family is going to get. If you under earn under $80,000 a year, that’s a lot of voters who are going to say, wow, that was, that was kind of nice. How come my Republican lawmaker didn’t vote for that money for me?” Skubic said.

You can watch the rest of that conversation in the video at the top of the page.