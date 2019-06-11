Skubick: 100 years of women voting; Whitmer insists “lots of work to do”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer led the celebration today of the 100-year anniversary of giving women the right to vote.

But the governor warns the equality of the sexes is still a work in progress.

Women dressed in white marched for the Right to Vote after being denied that right for years in this country.

Finally, 100 years ago, they got that right through the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

There are a record 53 women now serving in the House and Senate but backers of the women’s movement , while celebrating this day, argue the job is not finished.

“It is undeniable that we have not reached full equality for women,” said State Rep. Christine Greig. “Even today working women are being paid less for the same work as males and we’re seeing attacks on women’s reproductive rights through the nation and right here in Michigan.”

Recent polling data suggests that women are not pleased with President Donald Trump.

54% of women in outstate Michigan disapprove of him and 67% of the women in metro Detroit oppose the president.

Those numbers are leading the governor to predict women will influence the outcome of the next presidential election.

“I think that smart women will decide who the next president will be,” said Gov. Whitmer. “I think that we’re going to see a historic turnout in the next election and we’re going to see women voting in record numbers.”

Gov. Whitmer points to the last race for governor when her opponent repeatedly compared her to the state’s first female governor, Jennifer Granholm.

“When that ceases to happen I’ll say that we’ve really achieved equality,” insisted Whitmer. “But we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

