SKUBICK: 84 percent of teachers concerned about health safety

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A survey of almost 5000 teachers across the state reveals great COVID-19 concerns about the safety of everyone if there is in classroom instruction.

The governors mandate to mask up appears to work with teachers but a little less with students.

According to the Michigan Education Association survey 91 percent of the instructors are wearing a mask while 78 percent of the students are doing the same. But on the governors request for social distancing, not so good as only 18 percent are doing it.

“Educators who have returned to in person learning report mixed compliance with safety measures and especially social distancing,” Michigan Education Association President Paula Herbart said. “This raises serious concerns about the ability of schools to insure safety for students, educators and families.”

On the personal health care front, 84 percent of the teachers are concerned about health safety with 72 percent worried about their own COVID-19 exposure, 71 percent worry about the children and 66 percent worry about fellow workers.

With the governor ordering a three week pause on in-classroom education at the high school level, 74 percent of teachers favor virtual learning, 23 percent want both classroom and virtual learning and only 26 percent want in-classroom only.

But the MEA president argues that pause should be expanded.

“We believe for the three week pause, that K-8 grades should be included,” Herbart said.

The teacher union also opposes putting teachers in an empty classroom to teach via the internet. The president calls that unprofessional.

“We need to make sure we’re thinking about the safety of teachers,” Herbart said. “Every time they leave to go out of the house they could be exposed to the virus and that is not a risk worth taking.”