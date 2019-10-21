Skubick: A look back at Gov. William Milliken’s last interview

In the wake of the death of former Michigan Gov. William Milliken, we have some historic video for you in what turned out to be the governor’s last extensive TV exit interview.

6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick has some of the insights the governor shared at his Traverse City home in 2006.

Little did we know that on that beautiful and sparkling summer day in June of 2006 on the West Bay of Traverse City, that former Gov. William and former first lady Helen Milliken were recording their last extensive TV interview.

Within six years she would die of cancer and last Friday he ended an incredible career as the state’s longest serving governor.

Both of them made history. She as a passionate advocate for women rights and he is a strong bi-partisan governor.

But had the governor’s 50 combat missions in World War II gone the other way, Michigan would never have elected him three times.

During combat he was never sure he would survive, but he carried with him a gift from his mom: a small Bible.

Skubick: “Where did you put it?”

Gov. Milliken: “Right here.”

Skubick: “Right over your heart.”

Gov. Milliken: “Yep.”

Skubick: “It worked.”

Gov. Milliken: “It did. It helped.”

One of the hallmarks of the Milliken years, an unflappable integrity learned at the knee of his dad.

“He was very open. Very fair,” said Mr. Milliken. “He said what he felt and would not be drawn into dissembling in any way.”

Mr. Milliken said a good governor often had to take a tough stand and not worry about getting re-elected.

“There comes a time when in politics a governor has to say, politics be damned. I will do the right thing and I will do it now.” Gov. William Milliken

Among the good things he did was work as the political odd couple with Detroit mayor Coleman Young to send state tax dollars to cultural institutions in Detroit over the objections of some conservative Republican lawmakers.

“We had some very tough moments but in the end we always ended up respecting each other,” remembered Mr. Milliken.

The governor has no regrets about going into political life. But he still regrets sending his two children to boarding school out east.

“It was a terrible price that we paid for and that I’m sure they paid for. I don’t know how we could have done it differently but the regrets still linger.”

The governor admits he made some mistakes but he never put himself ahead of his drive to serve you.

“I had a sense of commitment to advance the public good and not advance my own political goals.”

As he looked into the future, he hoped for this:

“I may have contributed in some small way to a better Michigan. If I think I can say that years from now, I will be satisfied.”