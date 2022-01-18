Skubick: AG Nessel believes member of MI GOP involved in election fraud, forgery

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Attorney General Dana Nessel says if the Department of Justice does not take action against 16 Michigan Republicans for alleged fraudulent election conduct, she has enough evidence to file state charges against them.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party accuses Ms. Nessel of “playing political games.”

While the Democratic electoral college members were voting to certify Joe Biden as President of the United States, Attorney General Dana Nessel alleges that 16 Republicans, including the co-chair of the state GOP, were involved in a crime including election fraud and forgery.

The AG has said she has enough state evidence to charge the group but she has referred the issue to the federal Department of Justice to investigate if there was a multi-state conspiracy to influence the election results.

“If it becomes clear to me that there was not going to be any accountability federally”, said Nessel. “I think it would be incumbent upon me to move forward on this. these are incredibly serious charges.”

The attorney general was additionally asked if she thought the 16 Trump supporters also conspired to steal the Michigan election.

In response to her allegations, the Michigan GOP party dismisses her allegations saying, “this is nothing more than political prosecution of convenience, she is playing politics with people’s lives and livelihoods for the sake of scoring political points.”

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” said Nessel.