Skubick: AG Nessel expects to find “smoking gun” in MSU Nassar emails

Attorney General Dana Nessel is concerned that there may be a “smoking gun” in the materials she wants, but the MSU Board of Trustees has refused to release, regarding it’s role in the Larry Nassar sexual abuse cases.

How is that the state investigation going into the MSU/Larry Nassar case?

Turns out to be not so good.

So does the attorney general have a statement in the Nassar case?

“We do as of right now,” insists Nessel.

Recall that the MSU Board of Trustees, with interim president John Engler at the helm, asked the attorney general to conduct a top-to-bottom review of the university’s handling of the Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Ms. Nessel points out the irony that the board asked her to investigate but when she requested 6000 confidential emails, the board claimed attorney-client privilege.

Ms. Nessel continues to say, turn the documents over to me.

She insists, “if they really want a full, fair and thorough and complete investigation, that’s what they’re going to have to do.”

But the majority of the board won’t budge.

MSU Board of Trustees member Nancy Schlichting just resigned her seat because of the board’s failure to comply with Ms. Nessel’s request.

A local judge reviewed 6000 emails and found that 177 could be released.

The attorney general was asked if there is a smoking gun in those emails.

“There very well could be. I wouldn’t be surprised if there was. I’m not sure I know any other reason that they would withhold these emails from us unless there was something in there they didn’t want us to see.”

Ms. Nessel indicates unless there’s a change in the board’s decision, this stalemate will continue.

“Unless the board changes its mind, they can waive that right at any time. It’s their call,” she concludes.

And so far the call has not come in.

The attorney general is also waiting for a call from John Engler, whom she wants to interview.

That call has not materialized either.