Skubick: AG Nessel makes move to shut down Line 5

Michigan’s attorney general is moving on two fronts today to block a proposed Line 5 tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac and another action to shut the line down “as soon as possible.”

The state attorney general, who wants to shutoff the propane gas flowing through Line 5, was really busy today asking the courts to decide the fate of the line.

In one court she is seeking to toss out the Line 5 Tunnel Authority created by former Gov. Rick Snyder, telling the court his move was unconstitutional and the lawsuit filed by the owners of the line to build the tunnel should also be tossed out.

On another front, she is asking the Ingham County Circuit Court to shutdown the line “as soon as possible” claiming the line “presents an extraordinary and unreasonable threat to the public.”

“I’m concerned that we’ll have a spill of epic proportions that our state will never recover from economically and that does keep me up at night,” explained Nessel.

That means this issue could be tied up in the courts for who knows for how long and the governor has previously said protracted litigation means the pipeline continues to carry millions of gallons of fuel oil everyday.

Meanwhile, the pro-pipeline forces want to preserve the line for 200,000 propane customers in the U.P. before today’s court filings, Republican Representative Beau LaFave denounced Ms. Nessel’s actions.

“Canada is paying half a billion dollars for a tunnel with plenty of union jobs,” claimed Rep. LaFave. “And the attorney general its trying to stop it and turn off propane for 200,000 U.P. residents and more below the bridge. That’s silly. The courts are going to throw out the lawsuits, which is just delaying the tunnel. That is irresponsible.”

The future of the controversial line is now in the hands of the courts.