Skubick: AG Nessel thinks Capitol Commission “wimped” on guns decision

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is accusing the state capitol commission of wimping out by not banning guns in the State Capitol.

She’s telling 6 News that she worries about an accident that could produce many casualties.

Skubick: “Did the Capitol Commission whip out when it did not ban guns in the Capitol?”

Nessel: “I think they did.”

The six-member Capitol Commission got an opinion from Attorney General Dana Nessel that it had the authority to ban weapons in the Capitol.

The opinion came in the wake of a recent Capitol protest that included demonstrators with firearms and Ms. Nessel wants a ban now.

“Before we see a very serious incident that involves mass casualties,” insists Nessel.

But instead of voting to ban weapons, the commission created a study group to determine if it has the power to do that.

“I’m not comfortable rushing into something without a full vetting legal or otherwise,” explained Capitol Commission vice-chair John Truscott.

In fact, the attorney who works for the commission disagreed with the attorney general, saying the panel doesn’t have that authority.

Ms. Nessel counters, the commission without legislative support, voted to ban protesters from bringing signs into the Capitol for fear that it would damage the interior of the historic building.

“You are invoking the First Amendment to ban signs and they didn’t have a problem with that because they indicated they didn’t want paint to be chipped,” claimed the attorney general. “Well, if you’re concerned about paint being chipped you really ought to be worried about an intentional or accidental discharge by a firearm.”

“We have this obligation to protect people,” responds Truscott. “I agree that common sense dictates that’s the case but putting it into state law confers liability to us that is not a state law.”

An outside law firm is being hired to figure out which side is right on banning guns in the Capitol.