Skubick: Analysis of night two of the Democrat candidates debate in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich (WLNS/MLive/AP/CNN) — The latest on the second round of Democratic presidential primary debates in Detroit.

Tonight's debate comes 24 hours after another set of 10 Democrats debated, fiercely at times, over the direction of their party.

UPDATE (10:31 p.m.): The candidates deliver final statements.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio: "If we're going to beat Donald Trump, this has to be a party that stands for something. The party of labor unions. This has to be the party of universal health care. This has to be the party that's not afraid to say out loud we're going to tax the hell out of the wealthy. And when we do that, Donald Trump right on cue will call us socialists. Here's what I'll say to him: 'Donald, you're the real socialist.'"

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet: "I think that we have an incredible opportunity in front of us. All of us. To come together just as our parents and grandparents did before them, and face challenges even harder than the ones we face. But the only way that we're going to be able to do it is to put the divisive politics of Donald Trump behind us."

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee: "We have one last chance. When you have one chance in life, you take it. Think about this. Literally the survival of humanity on this planet in civilization is in the hands of the next president. And we have to have a leader who will do what is necessary to save us. That includes making this the top priority of the next presidency."

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand: "I'm running for president because I want to help people. And I actually have the experience and the ability to do that. I brought Congress together and actually made a difference in peoples lives."

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard: "The needs are great as your president I will put your interest above all else."

Former Secretary Julián Castro: "I believe that we need leadership that understands that we need to move forward as one nation. With one destiny. And our destiny in the years to come is to be the smartest, the healthiest, the fairest and the most prosperous nation on Earth."

Businessman Andrew Yang: "You know what the talking heads couldn't stop talking about about after the last debate? It's not the fact that I am somehow No. four on the stage in national polling. It was the fact that I wasn't wearing a tie. Instead of automation in the future, including the fact we automated away 4 million manufacturing jobs. Hundreds of thousands right here in Michigan. We're up here with makeup on our faces and our rehearsed attack lines. Playing roles in this reality TV show. It's one reason why we elected a reality TV star as our president."

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker: "We have a real crisis in our country, and the crisis is Donald Trump — but not only Donald Trump, I have a frustration that sometimes people are saying the only thing they want is to beat Donald Trump. Well, that is the floor and not the ceiling."

California Sen. Kamala Harris: "What we need is someone who is going to be on that debate stage with Donald Trump and defeat him by being able to prosecute the case against four more years. And let me tell you we've got a long rap sheet."

Former Vice President Joe Biden: Everybody knows who Donald Trump is. We have to let him know who we are. We choose science over fiction. We choose hope over fear. We choose unity over division. And we choose, we choose the idea that we can as Americans, when we act together, do anything."