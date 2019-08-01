Skubick: Analysis of night two of the Democrat candidates debate in Detroit

In the video above, our WLNS political correspondent Tim Skubick analyzes the first night of the Democratic presidential primary debates at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

Wednesday night concludes the second of four debates scheduled by the Democratic National Committee.

